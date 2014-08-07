Fender launches new Short Scale models

The Big F's Modern Player series is awash with unique takes on classic designs, but the addition of Short Scale instruments to the range introduces some of the most radical alterations yet.

The Fender Modern Player Short Scale Stratocaster and Telecaster each offer a 610mm (24-inch) scale length (the same as the Mustang), with 20 frets and a slightly downsized body, while the addition of Guild 'Anti-Hum' humbuckers in the Strat bridge and Tele neck position offers increased tonal versatility, too.

Also available is the Modern Player Short Scale Jazz Bass, which features a 762mm (30-inch) scale length along with 18 frets and a downsized body, plus a Hot Jazz bridge pickup and Precision Bass middle pickup combination.

Each model is available in two finishes, with UK RRPs due to be announced soon