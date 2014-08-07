Fender launches new Short Scale models
Fender Modern Player Short Scale models
The Big F's Modern Player series is awash with unique takes on classic designs, but the addition of Short Scale instruments to the range introduces some of the most radical alterations yet.
The Fender Modern Player Short Scale Stratocaster and Telecaster each offer a 610mm (24-inch) scale length (the same as the Mustang), with 20 frets and a slightly downsized body, while the addition of Guild 'Anti-Hum' humbuckers in the Strat bridge and Tele neck position offers increased tonal versatility, too.
Also available is the Modern Player Short Scale Jazz Bass, which features a 762mm (30-inch) scale length along with 18 frets and a downsized body, plus a Hot Jazz bridge pickup and Precision Bass middle pickup combination.
Each model is available in two finishes, with UK RRPs due to be announced soon – see our gallery above for more info.
This is the Short Scale (24-inch) Strat in Three-Colour Sunburst – it features a downsized alder body, rosewood fingerboard, plus a vintage-style Synchronized vibrato and HSS pickup configuration, with two vintage-style Strat single coils and Guild 'Anti-Hum' humbucker
And here's the Short Scale Strat in black
Like the Strat, the Short Scale (24-inch) Tele has a downsized alder body, but features a maple fingerboard, vintage-style three-saddle bridge, a Guild 'Anti-Hum' humbucker in the neck position and Modern Player vintage-style single coil in the bridge – this is the guitar in White Blonde with tortoiseshell scratchplate…
…and here's the Tele in Butterscotch Blonde, with black scratchplate
The Short Scale (30-inch) Jazz Bass also has a downsized alder body, as well as a rosewood fingerboard and four-saddle Fender Hi-Mass bridge, plus a Hot Jazz Bass pickup in the bridge and Precision Bass in the middle. It comes in two finishes: White Blonde with tortoiseshell scratchplate…
…and Candy Apple Red with black scratchplate – nice!