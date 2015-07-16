Eventide releases CrushStation overdrive algorithm for H9 Harmonizer

Eventide H9 owners are in for a dirty treat, as the company announces the release of the CrushStation overdrive algorithm.

Promising everything from "buttery saturation to crushing assault", the CrushStation's dirt sounds are shaped via drive, sustain and a multi-band parametric EQ, as well as sag, octaves and grit for out-of-the-ordinary tones.

The CrushStation is available now via the H9 Control app for $19.99 on H9 and H9 Core, while H9 Max users get it for free. Check out the video above and Eventide for more.