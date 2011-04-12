Epiphone unveils Royale Collection electric guitars

Epiphone recently announced the Royale Collection, a limited edition run of five of the brand's best-selling models decked out in pearl white with gold sparkle binding and gold hardware.

There's no word on UK availability or pricing as yet, with the official release stating that the models will be available "only at selected retailers" in April and May 2011. In the meantime, let's take a closer look at each of the five models in the collection.