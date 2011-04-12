Epiphone unveils Royale Collection electric guitars
Epiphone recently announced the Royale Collection, a limited edition run of five of the brand's best-selling models decked out in pearl white with gold sparkle binding and gold hardware.
There's no word on UK availability or pricing as yet, with the official release stating that the models will be available "only at selected retailers" in April and May 2011. In the meantime, let's take a closer look at each of the five models in the collection.
Epiphone Wildkat Royale
Epiphone says:
"The Wildkat Royale features all gold hardware, including gold historic metal Epiphone name 'badge' on the headstock, gold Epiphone P-90 Classic pickups, gold Grover machine heads, gold strap button, and a one-of-a-kind gold B70 licensed Bigsby vibrato."
Estimated US street price: $449
Epiphone Dot Royale
Epiphone says:
"The Dot Royale is Epiphone's salute to the ES-335 with gold Alnico Classic humbucker pickups, gold Epiphone pickguard, gold Grover machine heads, gold strap button, gold LockTone tune-o-matic bridge and LockTone stopbar tailpiece."
Estimated US street price: $449
Epiphone Les Paul Royale
Epiphone says:
"The Les Paul Standard Royale has all the classic features of an Epiphone Les Paul but with a gold pickguard, gold covered Alnico Classic humbuckers, gold Grover machine heads, gold strap button, gold LockTone tune-o-matic bridge and gold LockTone stopbar tailpiece."
Estimated US street price: $479
Epiphone Riviera Custom P-93 Royale
Epiphone says:
"The Riviera Custom Royale P-93 is one our most beautiful Royale guitars, featuring three 'dog ear' style Epiphone P-90 classic pickups with gold pole pieces, gold pickguard, gold Grover machine heads, a one-of-a-kind gold B70 licensed Bigsby vibrato and a gold LockTone tune-o-matic bridge."
Estimated US street price: $549
Epiphone Emperor Swingster Royale
Epiphone says:
"The Emperor Swingster Royale is a dazzling version of our go-to rockabilly, jazz and rock hollowbody classic. It features gold Epiphone SwingBucker pickups with classic Alnico-V magnets, gold Grover machine heads, gold LockTone tune-o-matic bridge, gold strap button, and best of all, a gold licensed B30 Bigsby with original style 'wire' handle (as preferred by 'Certified Guitar Player' and legend, Chet Atkins)."
Estimated US street price: $749