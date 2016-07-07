Epiphone unveils Masterbilt Century Acoustic Archtop guitars
Introduction
Epiphone has revived its Masterbilt archtop line with five new models, including the De Luxe, Zenith and Olympic.
First issued in the '30s, Epiphone's Masterbilt archtops often ended up fitted with magnetic pickups to compete with the electric era, but these new incarnations come loaded with eSonic HD preamp and Shadow NanoFlex HD under-saddle pickups for true plugged-in acoustic tone.
Solid spruce tops are also found across the range, while the 1930s-era replica tuners are upgraded to 18:1 ratio and fingerboards are all ebony or rosewood.
With estimated street prices between $599 and $899, the line is rammed with classy mid-priced acoustic-electrics. Read on for all the info on the new models, straight from the horse's mouth…
Epiphone Masterbilt Century De Luxe
PRESS RELEASE: The Masterbilt Century Collection’s De Luxe and De Luxe Classic recreate the iconic Epiphone full-body archtop tone that made the House of Stathopoulo world renowned.
Epiphone’s original archtops were designed to be heard over a big band and the new Masterbilt Century De Luxe (round hole) and De Luxe Classic (f-hole) carry on that tradition with a big natural sound and elegant style.
The Solid Spruce top has classic longitudinal bracing and the deep tone of the De Luxe and De Luxe Classic can be heard through a mic or amplified with a specially designed eSonic HD preamp and Shadow NanoFlex HD Under-saddle pickup electronics with mounted controls for Volume and Master Tone.
Both the De Luxe and De Luxe Classic feature an Ebony fingerboard with large “notched diamond” inlays, beautiful 3-ply Ivory/Black binding, a recreation of the vintage Epiphone headstock with “mother of pearl” banner inlays, bone nut, and historic aged nickel Epiphone 18:1 tuners.
The Masterbilt Century Deluxe archtops are available in both a Vintage Natural and Vintage Sunburst aged gloss finish.
The optional De Luxe Masterbilt Century Hard Case comes in a beautiful Russet Brown modeled to look like the original leather-covered Masterbilt cases from the 1930s.
Epiphone Masterbilt Century De Luxe Classic
PRESS RELEASE: The Masterbilt De Luxe Classic Acoustic/Electric Guitar is a large body guitar that produces a strong, full tone capable of cutting through any mix. It features an arched Solid Spruce top with traditional Longitudinal Bracing, tortoise style pickguard, and classic f-holes.
Inside the upper f-hole is a 1930s era replica Epiphone label. The De Luxe Classic is available in traditional Vintage Natural and Vintage Sunburst aged gloss finishes, each with unique color tones inspired by Epiphone’s priceless vintage collection in Nashville, Tennessee. The tortoise style pickguard comes unattached.
Like Epi’s first generation of archtops, the new De Luxe Classic has a unique body profile with a 17” lower bout, a 12.6” upper bout, a 10.25” waist, and a 21” body length. With its signature f-holes and Solid Spruce top, the De Luxe Classic has incredible punch as a rhythm instrument that flattop guitarists will discover can easily cut through a mix better than most any other acoustic.
Both the body and top feature 3-layer Ivory & Black color binding while the Ebony fingerboard has single layer Ivory color binding. The f-holes also have 2-layer binding.
The 5-piece Hard Maple and Mahogany neck has a full rounded “C”- profile that is glued to the body with a dovetail joint for a precise fit so the De Luxe Classic will resonate as one piece of wood.
The Ebony fretboard has 20 medium frets, a 25.5” scale length, and pearloid “Notched Diamond” inlays modeled after the original Masterbilts.
Epiphone Masterbilt Century Zenith
PRESS RELEASE: The Masterbilt Zenith Acoustic/Electric Guitar is a medium-sized archtop with an arched Solid Spruce top with traditional Longitudinal Bracing, a laminated Flame Maple body, and a round sound hole.
Inside the sound hole is a 1930s era replica Epiphone label. The Zenith is available in traditional Vintage Natural and Vintage Sunburst aged gloss finishes, each with unique color tones inspired by Epiphone’s priceless vintage collection in Nashville, Tennessee. The tortoise style pickguard comes unattached. Pickguard hardware comes included.
Like Epi’s first generation of archtops, the new Zenith has a unique body profile with a 16” lower bout, a 11.6” upper bout, a 9.4” waist, and a body length slightly over 20”. Many archtop collectors consider a 16” archtop the ideal size for its concentrated sonic punch and overall tone.
With its round sound hole and Solid Spruce top, the Zenith is an ideal rhythm instrument for singers and soloists with a fuller tone than most archtops. And flattop guitarists will discover it can easily cut through a mix better than most any other acoustic.
Both the body and top feature 3-layer Ivory & Black color binding while the Ebony fingerboard has single layer Ivory color binding. The 5-piece Hard Maple and Mahogany neck has a full rounded “C”- profile that is glued to the body with a dovetail joint for a precise fit so the Zenith will resonate as one piece of wood.
The Ebony fretboard has 20 medium frets, a 25.5” scale length, and pearloid "Falling Snowflakes” inlays modeled after the original Masterbilt Zeniths.
The full tone of the Zenith sounds beautiful unamplified on a small stage or in the studio. But now the cutting edge eSonic HD (High Definition) preamp system and Shadow NanoFlex HD Under-saddle pickup make it possible for archtop players to hear their instrument amplified exactly as they hear it unplugged. No archtop player has ever heard an acoustic guitar more accurately represented through a sound system before.
The Shadow NanoFlex HD Under-saddle pickup has easy-to-access controls for Master Volume and Master EQ mounted just inside the sound hole. Now you have complete control over how much of the acoustic guitar is amplified. The pre-amp system is powered by a standard 9-volt battery that is easy to access, located near the ¼” output jack.
The Zenith comes with Historic Epiphone Re-issue Tuners with Marboloid "Crown" buttons with an upgraded 18:1 tuning ratio for fast and accurate tuning. The tuners are mounted on an Epiphone Dovewing headstock with Pearloid "Banner" logos.
Unlike many vintage archtops, the Zenith has a dual action truss rod to allow for easy and perfect set-up. The Floating Adjustable Ebonoid Bridge is made from a synthesized material that has the grain-like texture and look of Ebony but is harder and more reliable for years of playing. The historic aged all-nickel Trapeze Tailpiece is also inspired from Epiphone’s vintage Masterbilt collection.
Every new Masterbilt Century guitar is set up at the factory with Cleartone 12-53 gauge strings. An optional vintage-styled hard case is also available.
Epiphone Masterbilt Century Zenith Classic
PRESS RELEASE: The Masterbilt Zenith Classic Acoustic/Electric Guitar is a medium-sized archtop with an arched Solid Spruce top with traditional Longitudinal Bracing, a laminated Flame Maple body, and classic f-holes.
Inside the upper f-hole is a 1930s era replica Epiphone label. The Zenith Classic is available in traditional Vintage Natural and Vintage Sunburst aged gloss finishes, each with unique color tones inspired by Epiphone’s priceless vintage collection in Nashville, Tennessee. The tortoise style pickguard comes unattached. Pickguard hardware comes included.
Like Epi’s first generation of archtops, the new Zenith Classic has a unique body profile with a 16” lower bout, a 11.6” upper bout, a 9.4” waist, and a body length slightly over 20”. Many archtop collectors consider a 16” archtop the ideal size for its concentrated sonic punch and overall tone.
With its signature f-holes and Solid Spruce top, the Zenith Classic is an ideal rhythm instrument for singers and soloists. And flattop guitarists will discover it can easily cut through a mix better than most any other acoustic.
Both the body and top feature 3-layer Ivory & Black color binding while the Ebony fingerboard has single layer Ivory color binding. The f-holes have 2-layer binding. The 5-piece Hard Maple and Mahogany neck has a full rounded “C”- profile that is glued to the body with a dovetail joint for a precise fit so the Zenith Classic will resonate as one piece of wood.
The Ebony fretboard has 20 medium frets, a 25.5” scale length, and pearloid "Falling Snowflakes” inlays modeled after the original Masterbilt Zeniths.
The compact tone of the Zenith Classic sounds beautiful unamplified on a small stage or in the studio. But now the cutting edge eSonic HD (High Definition) preamp system and Shadow NanoFlex HD Under-saddle pickup make it possible for archtop players to hear their instrument amplified exactly as they hear it unplugged. No archtop player has ever heard an acoustic guitar more accurately represented through a sound system before.
The Shadow NanoFlex HD Under-saddle pickup has easy-to-access controls for Master Volume and Master EQ mounted just inside the lower f-hole. Now you have complete control over how much of the acoustic guitar is amplified. The pre-amp system is powered by a standard 9-volt battery that is easy to access, located near the solid nickel ¼” output jack.
The Zenith Classic comes with Historic Epiphone Re-issue Tuners with Marboloid "Crown" buttons with an upgraded 18:1 tuning ratio for fast and accurate tuning. The tuners are mounted on an Epiphone Dovewing headstock with Pearloid "Banner" logos.
Unlike many vintage archtops, the Zenith Classic has a dual action truss rod for easy and perfect set-up. The Floating Adjustable Ebonoid Bridge is made from a synthesized material that has the grain-like texture and look of Ebony but is harder and more reliable for years of playing. The historic aged all-nickel Trapeze Tailpiece is also inspired from Epiphone’s vintage Masterbilt collection.
Every new Masterbilt Century guitar is set up at the factory with Cleartone 12-53 gauge strings. An optional vintage-styled hard case is also available.
Epiphone Masterbilt Century Olympic
PRESS RELEASE: The Masterbilt Olympic Acoustic/Electric Guitar is a smaller-sized archtop with an arched Solid Spruce top with traditional Longitudinal Bracing, a Mahogany body, and classic f-holes.
Inside the upper f-hole is a 1930s era replica Epiphone label. The Olympic is available in traditional Honeyburst and Violin Burst aged gloss finishes, each with unique color tones inspired by Epiphone’s priceless vintage collection in Nashville, Tennessee. The tortoise style pickguard comes unattached. Pickguard hardware comes included.
Like Epiphone’s original 30s era Olympic, the new Masterbilt Olympic has a unique body profile that’s smaller than typical archtops but with a tonal range that belies its small size. With its signature f-holes and Solid Spruce top, the Olympic is an ideal instrument for singers and soloists.
Both the body and top feature single layer Ivory & Black color binding. The Mahogany neck has a full rounded “C”- profile that is glued to the body with a dovetail joint for a precise fit so the Olympic will resonate as one piece of wood. The Rosewood fretboard has 20 medium frets, a 25.5” scale length, and pearloid "Dot” inlays modeled after the original Olympics.
The compact tone of the Olympic sounds beautiful unamplified on a small stage or in the studio. But now the cutting edge eSonic HD (High Definition) preamp system and Shadow NanoFlex HD Under-saddle pickup make it possible for archtop players to hear their instrument amplified exactly as they hear it unplugged. No archtop player has ever heard an acoustic guitar more accurately represented through a sound system before.
The Shadow NanoFlex HD Under-saddle pickup has easy-to-access controls for Master Volume and Master EQ mounted just inside the lower f-hole. Now you have complete control over how much of the acoustic guitar is amplified. The pre-amp system is powered by a standard 9-volt battery that is easy to access, located near the ¼” output jack.
The Olympic comes with Historic Epiphone Re-issue Tuners with Marboloid "Crown" buttons with an upgraded 18:1 tuning ratio for fast and accurate tuning. The tuners are mounted on an Epiphone Dovewing headstock with Pearloid "Banner" logos.
Unlike many vintage archtops, the Olympic has a dual action truss rod for perfect set-up and action. The Floating Adjustable Ebonoid Bridge is made from a synthesized material that has the grain-like texture and look of Ebony but is harder and more reliable for years of playing. The historic aged all-nickel Trapeze Tailpiece is also inspired from Epiphone’s vintage Masterbilt collection.
Every new Masterbilt Century guitar is set up at the factory with Cleartone 12-53 gauge strings. An optional vintage-styled hard case is also available.