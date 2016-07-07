Epiphone unveils Masterbilt Century Acoustic Archtop guitars

PRESS RELEASE: The Masterbilt Zenith Acoustic/Electric Guitar is a medium-sized archtop with an arched Solid Spruce top with traditional Longitudinal Bracing, a laminated Flame Maple body, and a round sound hole.

Inside the sound hole is a 1930s era replica Epiphone label. The Zenith is available in traditional Vintage Natural and Vintage Sunburst aged gloss finishes, each with unique color tones inspired by Epiphone’s priceless vintage collection in Nashville, Tennessee. The tortoise style pickguard comes unattached. Pickguard hardware comes included.

Like Epi’s first generation of archtops, the new Zenith has a unique body profile with a 16” lower bout, a 11.6” upper bout, a 9.4” waist, and a body length slightly over 20”. Many archtop collectors consider a 16” archtop the ideal size for its concentrated sonic punch and overall tone.

With its round sound hole and Solid Spruce top, the Zenith is an ideal rhythm instrument for singers and soloists with a fuller tone than most archtops. And flattop guitarists will discover it can easily cut through a mix better than most any other acoustic.

Both the body and top feature 3-layer Ivory & Black color binding while the Ebony fingerboard has single layer Ivory color binding. The 5-piece Hard Maple and Mahogany neck has a full rounded “C”- profile that is glued to the body with a dovetail joint for a precise fit so the Zenith will resonate as one piece of wood.

The Ebony fretboard has 20 medium frets, a 25.5” scale length, and pearloid "Falling Snowflakes” inlays modeled after the original Masterbilt Zeniths.

The full tone of the Zenith sounds beautiful unamplified on a small stage or in the studio. But now the cutting edge eSonic HD (High Definition) preamp system and Shadow NanoFlex HD Under-saddle pickup make it possible for archtop players to hear their instrument amplified exactly as they hear it unplugged. No archtop player has ever heard an acoustic guitar more accurately represented through a sound system before.

The Shadow NanoFlex HD Under-saddle pickup has easy-to-access controls for Master Volume and Master EQ mounted just inside the sound hole. Now you have complete control over how much of the acoustic guitar is amplified. The pre-amp system is powered by a standard 9-volt battery that is easy to access, located near the ¼” output jack.

The Zenith comes with Historic Epiphone Re-issue Tuners with Marboloid "Crown" buttons with an upgraded 18:1 tuning ratio for fast and accurate tuning. The tuners are mounted on an Epiphone Dovewing headstock with Pearloid "Banner" logos.

Unlike many vintage archtops, the Zenith has a dual action truss rod to allow for easy and perfect set-up. The Floating Adjustable Ebonoid Bridge is made from a synthesized material that has the grain-like texture and look of Ebony but is harder and more reliable for years of playing. The historic aged all-nickel Trapeze Tailpiece is also inspired from Epiphone’s vintage Masterbilt collection.

Every new Masterbilt Century guitar is set up at the factory with Cleartone 12-53 gauge strings. An optional vintage-styled hard case is also available.