Epiphone launches Slash Les Paul guitar packages

With a new album and tour on the way, Slash is an awfully busy man, but the former Guns N' Roses axeman still found time to collaborate with Epiphone on two new guitar packages, which are perfect for budding guitar heroes.

The Epiphone Slash 'AFD' Les Paul Performance Pack includes a Slash-designed Les Paul Special-II in Appetite Amber finish with premium gigbag; 15-watt Slash 'Snakepit' 15-watt amp, which features two channels and full EQ section; plus custom Slash signature picks and free online lessons from eMedia.

If you don't need the 'Snakepit' amp, the Slash 'AFD' LP Special-II Guitar Outfit includes the same Les Paul Special-II and gigbag, picks and eMedia guitar lessons.

Inspired by the Les Paul Slash uses on stage, the 'AFD' Les Paul Special-II features Epiphone's new hot Ceramic Plus Zebra Coil humbuckers, plus a handy Shadow E-Tuner built into the bridge pickup mounting ring for easy onstage tuning.

Meanwhile, the 'Snakepit' 15-watt amp promises midrange crunch and chimey cleans courtesy of two channels, outputted through an eight-inch speaker and open-back cabinet.

US MSRPs are $480 for the Slash 'AFD' Les Paul Performance Pack and $332 for the Slash 'AFD' Les Paul Special-II Guitar Outfit – UK prices are expected soon. Check out our gallery above, and visit the official Epiphone website for more.