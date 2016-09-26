Epica's Mark Jansen: the 10 records that changed my life

“It’s always a challenge to create enough parts for all the instruments without making the song too full,” admits Epica founder/guitar Mark Jansen.

This year, the Dutch symphonic metallers will be releasing their seventh full-length, entitled The Holographic Principle, and while it’s clear the band have long found the formula that works for them, they’ve remained ambitious enough to continually set the bar higher and, even more miraculously, without overplaying.

“Sometimes we’ll make a riff less complicated purely for the song,” continues Jansen.

You could call this album a quest for balance!

“There is always a fine balance between the orchestral parts, all the melodies going on there, and then the guitar riffing, the groove on drums and bass… it’s a continuous search for balance. Especially in a band like Epica, where there’s so much going on. You could call this album a quest for balance!

“We actually recorded everything live, which we haven’t done much of in the past. We had done choirs and string sections, but this was everything you could imagine – brass, woodwind, ethnic percussion. Even a sitar player came along to do his parts with us!”

As for his own development, Jansen points out how a recent discovery in his picking approach helped him understand why he wasn’t able to play as fast as he wanted.

He found it took another pair of eyes to analyse his playing and detect the inaccuracies and weaknesses he was naturally oblivious to…

“On this new album, I’ve been trying out new picking techniques,” he nods.

I spoke to someone who had been playing for over 30 years, asking him to look at my technique and see if there were areas to improve

“I spoke to someone who had been playing for over 30 years, asking him to look at my technique and see if there were areas to improve. It turns out I was using my pinky the whole the time to mute the strings, which was also slowing me down when it came to faster melodies.

“So he advised me to focus more on the picking than the muting, which is something I’d never really thought about myself, even after all these years!”

The guitarist admits the revelation was probably symptomatic of following his natural instinct since early on, rather than any rigid guitar schooling…

“I’m a self-taught guitar player,” he reasons.

“I came from the idea of playing along to the music I liked. That’s always helped a lot - I started out with Iron Maiden songs because they were a lot of fun. From there, I went to different styles and faster stuff.

“There are a lot of tutorials online for self-study, and plenty of good teachers that can help you play what you want. When I was 16, I had a teacher that made me learn really boring songs so I quit having lessons… they were no fun for me.

“Now, I think if you find the right teacher and the right music, it can be fun for everybody.”

Here, the Epica founder talks us through the 10 albums that changed his life…

The Holographic Principle is out on 30 September via Nuclear Blast.