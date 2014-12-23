Elliot Easton's top 5 tips for guitarists

Elliot Easton wasn't really looking to form a new band. Following a 2011 Cars reunion, the venerable guitarist put together his own outfit, the twang-heavy Elliot Easton's Tiki Gods. But when his old friend, Chesterfield Kings guitarist and music author Andy Babiuk, called and said, “What do you think about doing a band with me, you, Clem Burke and Wally Palmer from The Romantics?” Easton said sure.

"I didn't think I should say no," Easton says, "but the truth is, I didn't think anything would come from it. Clem and I had talked about doing stuff in the past, but the scheduling was never right. That kind of thing happens a lot. But then I learned something important about Andy: When he says he's going to do something, he actually does it. I give him full credit for getting this band together."

Babiuk corralled the foursome, now christened The Empty Hearts (the name came from Steven Van Zandt's secret stash of unused band monikers), into a studio at his home base of Rochester, New York, for what Easton calls "one of the easiest and most fun times I've ever had making a record. Ed Stasium came in to produce, which was a fantastic coup. He became like the fifth member of the group. We knew that we could just focus on the music because we totally trusted the guy in the control room."

The band's recently released self-titled debut album, a winning combination of British Invasion melodicism and '60s garage-rock spunk, features some of the last recorded work by Ian McLagan – the legendary Faces keyboardist passed away earlier this month. "We were so lucky to have Ian come in and play," says Easton. "There he was, putting his classic Hammond organ and Wurly piano lines on our music. If anybody was going to understand our sound, it was Ian."

Although he possesses a considerable collection of lefty guitars, Easton brought only one instrument to Rochester – an SG Standard. He had his reasons for traveling light: In addition to his other activities, bandmate Babiuk also owns and operates the boutique guitar shop Andy's Fab Gear. "Andy brought a couple of goodies for me to work with," Easton notes. "There was a really nice lefty Custom Shop Strat, a ’52-style Tele and a Martin D-18. Andy has hundreds of guitars available, but most of them are righty. I can't complain, though – everything Andy brought in was terrific and sounded great."

On the following pages, Easton runs down his top five tips for guitarists.