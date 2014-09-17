Electro-Harmonix unveils Turnip Greens multi-effects

The company's known for its zany stompboxes, but the new Turnip Greens multi-effects pedal possesses one of the strangest names in the Electro-Harmonix catalogue. It's even more unusual when you consider that it packs two of EHX's most usable effects into its enclosure: the Soul Food Overdrive and Holy Grail Max Reverb.

As well as each effect's respective features, the Turnip Greens boasts a couple of intriguing new additions: an effect-order toggle switches the overdrive or reverb first in the effects chain, while send and return jacks allow you to put the rest of your pedals in between the two. There's also the option of true or buffered bypass via an internal switch.

If you're not already familiar with the Turnip Greens' effects, the Soul Food provides transparent overdrive and boost based on the legendary Klon Centaur, while the Holy Grail Max offers four reverb types - spring, hall, plate and reverse - plus an analogue wet/dry control for a constant volume curve.

Check out the Electro-Harmonix demo above to hear a few of the Turnip Greens' tones.