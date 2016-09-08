Electro-Harmonix debuts Bass Clone chorus effects pedal

Electro-Harmonix is no stranger to tweaking guitar classics for bass players, and the Bass Clone chorus is the latest pedal to receive the company's low-end treatment.

The Bass Clone features the same circuitry as the legendary Small Clone, but a new crossover switch cuts low-end from the modulated signal for increased note definition on bass frequencies.

Other tweaks include a treble control, which affects the whole signal, while a bass knob only adjusts the dry half.There's also a depth knob, rather than a switch, which we'd love to see on the regular Small Clone, too.

It all adds up to a well-defined low-end with modulation on top, says EHX. Tasty.

The Bass Clone is available now for $90.40.