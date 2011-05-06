Dunlop launches Custom Badass '78 Distortion

PRESS RELEASE: The first in a line from the MXR Custom Badass design team, the MXR Custom Badass '78 Distortion is a factory-modded pedal that roars with huge amp stack tones and old school tube amp-like distortion.

We took a classic distortion circuit and hot-rodded it to the next level for over-the-top soaring leads and rich, saturated rhythms.

With only three knobs, dialing in Badass tone is a cinch. The CRUNCH button allows you to choose between two different modes of diode and LED clipping, boosting the harmonic content of the distortion.

The '78 Distortion's wide open amp-like sound sounds great whether it's in front of a clean amp, a slightly dirty amp, or a full on overdriven amp.

Under the hood, this high performance machine features top notch circuitry and hardware meant for a lifetime of use.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Dunlop

