Dimebag day: Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell on Dimebag and Pantera

You knew Dimebag early on in your careers, how did you first meet?

"I graduated high school in 1984, and was in a band with a couple of guys from Tacoma, Washington, going to college. About halfway through the first semester we decided to quit college – or at least put it off for a year – and go try to put a band together. The drummer, his dad had an insulation company in Dallas, Texas, so we basically packed up our shit in a van and fuckin’ drove there! It was their idea, and I was actually the one that followed through with it.

"I picked up my books in the middle of the class and put them on the teacher’s desk he’s like ‘What are you doing?’ I’m like, ‘I’m outta here, I’m quitting’. I went back to the desk where my buddy was sitting and he’s looking at me kind of horrified and I’m like ‘Hey man, that was your idea, motherf***er. Let’s go!’

"So we ended up in Texas, and we got jobs working for the insulation company, and we’d go to the rock clubs and see bands play. We jammed a lot but we never really did a whole lot, as far as gigging, you know? It was kind of more like a year of taking it in and learning from other bands playing live, and one of the bands I saw was Pantera."

So how did you get to know Dimebag?

"There was a bar called Matleys Phase II that they used to play. I remember meeting those guys at the gigs and being completely blown away by how badass they were. We’re the same age, so would have been 18-19 years old, and I started hearing a lot about [Dimebag] while I was down there before I’d actually seen the band, about how amazing this guitar player was, and of course being a guitar player that’s really where my focus was.

"You know, he was like that then, he was a badass when I first met him. I’d hear s**t like they had these contests every year, he won a bunch of them in a row and they kind of started asking him, ‘Hey dude, can you let somebody else win this thing?’. There was nobody that could touch him."