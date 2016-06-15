Design your dream guitar with Fender's Mod Shop

If you wanted to spec your ideal Fender electric, you'd have to turn to the Custom Shop, right? Not so with Fender's new Mod Shop site, which allows guitarists to design their own American-built dream machine.

Starting with a choice of Telecaster, Stratocaster, Precision Bass or Jazz Bass body, users can then tweak a vast array of features, including body colour, pickups, pickguard material, fingerboard, hardware colour and style, bridge and orientation.

Once you've readied your electric masterpiece, orders are built in Fender's Corona, California factory and shipped within 30 days.

Keen-eyed readers will note that the Mod Shop is an updated version of the American Design Experience, which was unveiled two years ago. Mod Shop differs in its easy-to-navigate format, spearheaded by e-commerce software developer Fluid.

We're a little miffed that there aren't a few more options out of the norm - anyone after a Floyd Rose or hardtail-equipped Strat, or HSH pickup configuration will be left wanting - and we'd like to see an offset or two among the body types, but we'll keep our fingers crossed that The Big F will expand the service later on.

USA users can head over to Fender Mod Shop now to start spec'ing up their instrument, starting at $1,649. Anyone outside of America will have to wait, unfortunately, but Fender has said Europe will be the next region to have access to the service.

Full specs

Players begin by selecting their preferred model, including:

Telecaster - Authentic, classic Fender sound with 8 configurable features

Stratocaster - The tone heard 'round the world with 9 configurable features

Precision Bass - The sound of revolution with 5 configurable features

Jazz Bass - Tone to soothe the soul with 5 configurable features

Features