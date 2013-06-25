Image 1 of 5 Get yourself some retro Dano lovin' Danelectro unveils new models and finishes

Danelectro has rolled out three new guitars - with some seriously tasty finishes - for 2013.

The new models include the '67 Heaven, a new design that evokes the Danelectro Hawk from the late '60s and will retail from £399, the '59 Alligator - a new finish for the ever-popular '59 Dano at £399 - and finally the '56 Baritone at £499.

Read on for more information, including full specs and finish options...

For more information, visit the official Danelectro website.

Danelectro press release

Perennial guitar favourites Danelectro are back with three fantastic new models - and one eye-catching new paint job - for summer 2013.

'67 Heaven

This gloriously offset design first appeared as the Danelectro Hawk way back in 1967. Now it returns as the '67 Heaven, which combines the original's classic body style with a great neck feel and buckets of fabulous tones. With souped up Lipstick pickups, an adjustable bridge and a funky Alligator finish - choose from Red, Orange, Blue or Creme (all £449 UK RRP), or a more traditional Gloss Black hue (at £399 UK RRP) - the '67 Heaven is a real statement of stylish intent.

'67 Heaven Specifications:

Body: Masonite chambered

Neck: C-shape maple neck with double acting truss rod

Fingerboard: Rosewood, 21 frets

Scale: 24.75" / 629mm

Frets: 21

Nut width: 45mm

Tuners: 6-in-line closed Kluson style

Bridge: Intonatable saddled bridge

Pickups: 2 x Lipstick singe coils

Hardware: Chrome

Controls: Dual Concentrics, Volume, Tone, 3-Way Selector

'59 Alligator

The most famous of all Dano models has also received a snappy new Alligator paint job! Popularised by no less than Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page, the double cutaway Danelectro '59 is fabled for its unique tones, its fabulous playability and its effortless sense of cool - and now it returns in all-new Alligator Orange, Red or Blue finishes (all £399 UK RRP).

'59 Alligator Specifications:

Body: Masonite chambered

Neck: C-shape maple neck with double acting truss rod

Fingerboard: Rosewood, 21 frets

Nut Width: 42mm

Scale: 25" / 635mm

Tuners: Kluson Closed Gear type w/chrome knob

Bridge: Intonatable saddled bridge

Pickups: 2 x Lipstick singe coils

Hardware: Chrome

Controls: Dual Concentrics, Volume, Tone, 3-Way Selector

'56 Baritone

From jangling surf instrumentals to down-tuned rock riffery, the Danelectro '56 Baritone (£499 UK RRP) has got your low end covered. Available in a classy Gloss Black finish, the singlecut '56 Baritone ticks all the expected Dano boxes: two beefy Lipstick singe coil pickups, maple neck with rosewood board, no fuss controls, and amazing looks, playability and tone. All this, plus the 24 frets and the extended scale length - for all the low notes you could ever want - make this one versatile axe!

'56 Baritone Specifications:

Body: Masonite chambered

Neck: C-shape maple neck with double acting truss rod

Fingerboard: Rosewood, 24 frets

Nut Width : 42mm

Scale: 29.75" / 755mm

Tuners: 3 x 3 Diecasting

Bridge: Traditional with rosewood saddle

Pickups: 2 x Lipstick singe coils

Hardware: Chrome

Controls: 1 x Volume, 1 x Tone, 3-Way Selector

The three new Danelectro models are available now. Danelectro is distributed exclusively in the UK and Eire by John Hornby Skewes & Co. Ltd. For more information, visit the JHS website.