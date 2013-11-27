Image 1 of 3 Here's the Sophomore Butterfly guitar in all its flutterby beauty.. Daisy Rock unveils three new models

Daisy Rock unveils three new models

Daisy Rock has introduced three new models to its range of 'female-friendly' guitars.

First up is the Sophomore Butterfly, which features mahogany back and sides, lightweight design and the Daisy Rock speciality, the slim and narrow neck. Available in Purple Flight finish, the acoustic will retail at $319.99 / £195.

Daisy Rock has also revealed two new Rock Candy Graphic electric guitar designs in the first of the Super Guitar Girl and the Skulls And Roses. Both are available now and retail at $299.99 / £185.

Daisy Rock Girl Guitars introduces the Sophomore Butterfly in Purple Flight to its 2014 lineup of female-friendly guitars.

"To be able to make a guitar that has butterflies that actually fly up the neck of a guitar makes me feel so happy," said Tish Ciravolo, President and Founder of Daisy Rock Girl Guitars. "As if that's not enough, it's also purple!"

The Sophomore Butterfly is constructed with Daisy Rock's trademark "Slim & Narrow" neck and a lightweight design, mahogany back and sides and includes die-cast chrome tuners to ensure solid tuning. The mahogany neck and rosewood fingerboard with a butterfly-in-flight inlay rounds out the guitar's gorgeous look, sound, and feel.

The Sophomore Butterfly is available in Purple Flight (14-7601) finish. Backed by a limited lifetime warranty, the guitar has a suggested retail price of $319.99 and arrives set up and ready to play.

Daisy Rock Girl Guitars introduces two new Rock Candy Graphic guitars to its 2014 lineup of female-friendly guitars with the release of SUPER GUITAR GIRL and SKULLS AND ROSES.

The first new graphic guitar flying out of the gate is the SUPER GUITAR GIRL. "This has been my dream for so long. For many girls who learn how to play guitar or bass, just achieving this dream in such a male dominated industry makes you feel like you are a Super Guitar Girl!" said Tish Ciravolo, President and Founder of Daisy Rock Girl Guitars.

The second new Rock Candy Graphic guitar is the SKULLS AND ROSES. "The combination of the colors and vines with the skulls will make this the guitar choice of every girl who lives in the gothic world," says Ciravolo. "We have made different types of guitars for different types of girls and this one is fun and hardcore like so many of our 600 artists."

The Rock Candy Graphic is constructed with Daisy Rock's trademark "Slim & Narrow" neck and a lightweight design, select wood, and includes die-cast chrome tuners to ensure solid tuning, as well as a Daisy Rock Humbucker pickup and a volume control knob. The maple neck and rosewood fingerboard with dot inlays round out the guitars' gorgeous look, sound, and feel.