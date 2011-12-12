Classic Rock Presents Reckless Road: Guns N' Roses And The Making Of Appetite For Destruction

Our friends at Classic Rock magazine proudly present a reissue of Marc Canter's authorised book documenting the genesis of Guns N' Roses: Reckless Road: Guns N' Roses And The Making Of Appetite For Destruction.

Originally published in the US in 2008, Reckless Road: Guns N' Roses And The Making Of Appetite For Destruction features over 600 never-seen-before pictures and rare memorabilia of GN'R in their early days as the band formed and made their enormously successful debut album.

The book contains interviews with Slash, Duff McKagan and Steve Adler as well as the band's former managers and roadies, and is a truly jaw-dropping treasure trove of early GN'R. Author Marc Canter is a close friend of Slash and has benefited from unlimited access to the formative years of the band.

Buy Reckless Road: Guns N' Roses And The Making Of Appetite For Destruction here for just £9.99.