Chevelle talk baritones, Barresi and breaking Europe

Sonically, One Ocean feels like a light in a darker-sounding record; it’s cleaner and soaked in reverb. Is that an area you’re enjoying exploring?

“Yes, I’m loving reverb. I use the [EHX] Holy Grail a lot. I used a couple of pedals, really old-school stuff that Barresi, our producer, had. Reverb is something I never used in the early days, there’s another song called Twinge that I used a lot of reverb on. It just takes you to a new place with the guitar.”

There are some really thick fuzz tones that have become a major part of your sound elsewhere on this album; what units did you gravitate to?

“I used some of Joe’s, and there’s a pedal called a UFO which is spectacular. Then there were also Z.Vex pedals - a Fuzz Factory.”

What influenced the move to more fuzz?

“Probably my love for Queens Of The Stone Age. I love their tones. Also, Ministry. I’ve listened to a lot of Ministry in the past and I wanted to incorporate some of that fuzzy... it’s not exactly like low-end fuzz, they let the bass bring up the low end and then it’s high-end fuzzy guitars. I tried to pull off of that.”

Did fuzz influence the switch to drop C tuning on this album?

“Yes, it’s easier to control. I’ve been all the way down to drop A# and drop B, I decided to come back up instead of going further. The tuning issues can be a nightmare, and I feel like my voice has grown. In the beginning, I had a hard job sustaining that and so I would go to drop tunings, but I feel I can handle coming up with the tunings and I love it. I’ll probably write the next one in C as well.”

This album is the second time you’ve worked with Joe Barresi; what impact does he have on the guitar side of things?

“He’s a guitarist, as well as an engineer and producer. His guitar tones are stellar. Saying that, though, I think we teach each other things, especially on this album. I brought him a few pedals that I wanted to use and we had to talk about it. We had to get to a good place. It was a good thing for us both.”