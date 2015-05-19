Catalinbread's Fuzzrite recreates '60s classic

By Catalinbread's normal flamboyant standards, its new Fuzzrite's sleek enclosure looks positively restrained. But the Portland, Oregon-based boutique pedal makers promise that it will in fact enable you to recreate the iconic fuzz heard on such rip-roaring period pieces as Iron Butterly's In-A-Gada-Da-Vida and, more recently, in the Black Keys' output.

The newly hand-built unit uses the classic silicon circuit to evoke the original's 'splatty, raw and unapologetic' tones, while adding the option for a 9V power supply.

Catalinbread's Fuzzrite is available now for $149. For more info head over to Catalinbread.

Catalinbread Fuzzrite Features: