Career in Gear: Editors

English post-punk band Editors received Mercury Prize and Brits nominations respectively for their debut album The Back Room and An End Has a Start, which hit the number one spot in 2007 - a feat repeated two years later with the band’s third album, In This Light and on This Evening.

With a new album ‘In Dream’ released this month, Ed Lay talks us through the gear that has driven Editor’s alternative rock sound over the past decade, including some interesting electronic kit they’ve been using in the studio to help update their current sound.

The new Editors album ‘In Dream’ released 2nd October on PIAS Recordings.