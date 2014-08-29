Buy their sound: Steve Vai
Introduction
Steve Vai is one of the world’s most virtuosic guitarists, a pioneer of the shred genre with a flamboyant stage persona to match his guitar skills. The son of Italian-Americans, he also looks great in closely tailored rock apparel and wraparound shades. The git.
As well as a successful solo career, Steve has played for Frank Zappa, Whitesnake, David Lee Roth and even PiL. From fusion to hard rock to new wave, Vai has proved as versatile as he is virtuosic.
It was during his stint with Roth that Vai was targeted by Ibanez, who sent a one-off guitar, wrapped up for Christmas, to his parents’ house. Vai was effectively wooed and joined Ibanez in a bid to build the best shred guitar money could buy.
The result was the JEM, an expensive, highly-spec’d wonder of a thing, boasting 24 frets, unrivalled access to the dusty end of the neck and a vibrato system with several improvements on the Floyd Rose.
The success of the JEM led to Vai and Ibanez developing the Universe, the world’s first mass-produced seven-string guitar. Endorsements with Morley and Carvin amps followed, leaving Vai fully kitted out and free to spend his pocket money on hair products.
Here we look at two rigs - one budget, one blowout - that can help you get close to Vai’s tones…
Ibanez GRG250DX
BUDGET: Sure, it’s not as refined as a JEM, but you get a locking trem and an HSH pickup array, just like Vai’s axe.
Marshall MG101CFX
BUDGET: This budget offering from Marshall has phase and delay effects (as used by Vai) built-in.
Dunlop Cry Baby Wah
BUDGET: You’ll need this should you ever decide to have a go at Bad Horsie.
Don’t worry that it’s not a Morley - Vai has used both brands.
Timotei Pure 2in1 Shampoo
BUDGET: Vai possesses some of rock’s most luxuriant locks. Make sure yours dazzle too with this classic from Timotei.
Total spend on budget rig: £668/$884*
*(approx. based on web prices)
Ibanez JEM70V
BLOWOUT: You’ll need the Edge vibrato and Lion’s Claw trem cavity for Vai’s trademark wang bar work... and the monkey grip for, er, carrying your guitar.
Carvin Legacy 3 Amp and C212GE cab
BLOWOUT: This is Vai’s signature amp (and 2x12 cab), boasting three channels consisting of clean, overdrive and... more overdrive!
Digitech Whammy
BLOWOUT: Vai keeps a ‘Rack Of Whammy’ backstage, but this will suit mere mortals just fine.
Boss DD-3 Digital Delay
BLOWOUT: Delay effects are supplied by Vai’s rackmount gear; a stompbox will keep you within budget.
Morley Bad Horsie Wah
BLOWOUT: Might as well go for the Morley over the Dunlop if you’ve got the moolah!
Wraparound Sunglasses
BLOWOUT: Look like your hero and protect your peepers with these bad boys from ASOS, offering total UV protection!
Total spend on blowout rig: £2,936/$3,394*
*(approx. based on web prices)