Budda reissues Twinmaster guitar amplifier

Budda Amplification has reissued the low-wattage Twinmaster combo, first released in 1995. The 18-watt guitar amp has a simple feature set - single volume, treble and bass controls - and two inputs (Normal and Hi gain), all hand-wired in the USA.

US RRP is $2499.99 and it's available now. Scroll on for full spec and more details from the press release…

Budda Twinmaster spec and features

Point-to-point power section

Turret board preamp section

Two high-grade EL84 power tubes

Two high-grade 12AX7 preamp tubes

5U4 rectifier tube

Class AB power section

Cascading preamp design

Custom-wound transformer

Normal and Hi Gain inputs

Treble, Bass and Volume controls

Effects loop

Slave output

Custom-designed Budda Phat 12" loudspeaker

Finger-jointed solid pine cabinet

External speaker jack with impedance switch

Heavy duty speaker cable

Completely hand wired in the U.S.A.

Budda Twinmaster press release

Budda Amplification announces the return of the Budda Twinmaster, the legendary amplifier that sparked the low-wattage revolution in guitar amplification. The hand-wired Budda Twinmaster is a reissue of the groundbreaking amplifier that debuted in 1995.

The Budda Twinmaster is a dynamic boutique amplifier with a straightforward feature set in an 18-watt combo format. Completely hand-wired in the U.S.A. with high-grade audio components, the Twinmaster features a hybrid layout that combines a turret-board hand-wired 12AX7 preamp and a point-to-point hand-wired EL84 power ampwith a 5U4 rectifier.

The Twinmaster has a simple, plug & play feature set, with a single Volume control, highly responsive Treble and Bass controls, and two separate inputsNormal and Hi Gain that feed separate tube stages for a multitude of gain characteristics. The Normal input offers a lively palette of sweet, smooth tone that cleans up well, while the Hi Gain input delivers a surprising amount of gain and overdrive that can

be dialed back by trimming down the guitar's volume control.

Amenities like a Slave Output and Effects Loop add modern convenience to the Twinmaster's classic vibe. The Slave Output is connected in parallel to the speakers and sends a padded, non-powered signal that can be used as a direct output for live or studio recording. A separate, powered Speaker Output can be connected to a specially tuned Budda extension cabinet, or another loudspeaker enclosure with the proper impedance rating.

The Twinmaster chassis is loaded into a solid, finger-jointed pine enclosure, equipped with a single 12" Budda Phat loudspeaker, and finished with a striking black Budda covering, matching metal corner caps and classic white piping.

