Budda reissues Twinmaster guitar amplifier

Budda Amplification has reissued the low-wattage Twinmaster combo, first released in 1995. The 18-watt guitar amp has a simple feature set - single volume, treble and bass controls - and two inputs (Normal and Hi gain), all hand-wired in the USA.
US RRP is $2499.99 and it's available now. Scroll on for full spec and more details from the press release…
Budda Twinmaster spec and features
- Point-to-point power section
- Turret board preamp section
- Two high-grade EL84 power tubes
- Two high-grade 12AX7 preamp tubes
- 5U4 rectifier tube
- Class AB power section
- Cascading preamp design
- Custom-wound transformer
- Normal and Hi Gain inputs
- Treble, Bass and Volume controls
- Effects loop
- Slave output
- Custom-designed Budda Phat 12" loudspeaker
- Finger-jointed solid pine cabinet
- External speaker jack with impedance switch
- Heavy duty speaker cable
- Completely hand wired in the U.S.A.
Budda Twinmaster press release
Budda Amplification announces the return of the Budda Twinmaster, the legendary amplifier that sparked the low-wattage revolution in guitar amplification. The hand-wired Budda Twinmaster is a reissue of the groundbreaking amplifier that debuted in 1995.
The Budda Twinmaster is a dynamic boutique amplifier with a straightforward feature set in an 18-watt combo format. Completely hand-wired in the U.S.A. with high-grade audio components, the Twinmaster features a hybrid layout that combines a turret-board hand-wired 12AX7 preamp and a point-to-point hand-wired EL84 power ampwith a 5U4 rectifier.
The Twinmaster has a simple, plug & play feature set, with a single Volume control, highly responsive Treble and Bass controls, and two separate inputsNormal and Hi Gain that feed separate tube stages for a multitude of gain characteristics. The Normal input offers a lively palette of sweet, smooth tone that cleans up well, while the Hi Gain input delivers a surprising amount of gain and overdrive that can
be dialed back by trimming down the guitar's volume control.
Amenities like a Slave Output and Effects Loop add modern convenience to the Twinmaster's classic vibe. The Slave Output is connected in parallel to the speakers and sends a padded, non-powered signal that can be used as a direct output for live or studio recording. A separate, powered Speaker Output can be connected to a specially tuned Budda extension cabinet, or another loudspeaker enclosure with the proper impedance rating.
The Twinmaster chassis is loaded into a solid, finger-jointed pine enclosure, equipped with a single 12" Budda Phat loudspeaker, and finished with a striking black Budda covering, matching metal corner caps and classic white piping.
Information taken from official press release, for more visit Budda Amplification
