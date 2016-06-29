Brian Fallon talks Painkillers, The Gaslight Anthem and converting to ES-335s

Was Gaslight’s break a group decision?

“100 per cent. We all sat down and talked about it, there wasn’t really one person who came forward to suggest it. We realised we didn’t know what to do next and that wasn’t a good thing. Gaslight had been a bit of a rollercoaster, so we decided it was maybe best to just stop, rather than making a decision we’re not happy about. Doing nothing can sometimes be more proactive than doing something and regretting it later!

Everyone needed to get away from the machine, you know?

“Before Painkillers, I was running around trying to please everyone up and down the street before myself of the band. When I just needed to do what makes me happy. That’s what people liked in the first place, the fact I wrote those songs only for me, nobody else. Everyone needed to get away from the machine, you know? Tour, record, tour, record… we needed to keep this special.”

Did you take a step back and think what kind of album this would be? Could these have been Gaslight songs?

“I generally only write for whatever project is right in front of me. I don’t have a conflict over what the music is for, like if it’s Gaslight or potentially solo stuff. I never have that problem. But whatever I write, there’s a common thread - it’s always going sound like me. I think the execution is where it became a different thing.

“Gaslight sounds like Gaslight and when it’s not that band playing, it changes. It’s like Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers versus Full Moon Fever, which is just Tom Petty solo. Did it really sound that different? Probably not. It’s not like I’m getting away from rock music. I have no secret desire to do a hip-hop record!”