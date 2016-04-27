Bob Mould unveils signature Sky Patch guitar effects pedal

Currently in the midst of promoting new solo album Patch The Sky, Bob Mould is a busy man, but the Hüsker Dü and Sugar guitarist found time to work with Australia's Tym Guitars on a limited-edition pedal, the Sky Patch.

Based on the early 80s MXR Distortion+ - which Mould considers to be "the best distortion pedal ever" - the Sky Patch features the original LM741CN IC pushing a pair of silicon diodes for "warm but crisp clipping", and offers more volume than the originals.

Each pedal in the limited run features level and distortion controls, true bypass switching, 9V power supply operation and a bright blue LED.

Mould and Tim Brennan, owner of Tym Guitars, first met in Brisbane, Australia in 2013, where Brennan offered up a Tymexar St Paul Distortion pedal, which quickly replaced Mould's Distortion+ during sessions for 2014's Beauty & Ruin album.

The limited-edition Tym Sky Patch Bob Mould distortion pedal is available now - in a t-shirt bundle, no less - for $250 from Bob Mould's official store.