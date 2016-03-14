Billy Gibbons talks BB King and new album Perfectamundo

You got to play on the BB King & Friends album, brought out to celebrate BB King’s 80th birthday. When did you first meet?

“My dad being an entertainer, it wasn’t uncommon for me to tag along with him when he’d make the rounds, and one of those afternoon stops would often be a recording studio. There were two proper studios in Houston back then, ACA and Gold Star, and because his band was from Houston, BB King was recording there. I remember going into the studio, and although I didn’t know who BB King was, I was dazzled by the whole thing, just seeing a real loud band, playing this great music.

I saw BB record the song [Tired Of Your Jive] when I was seven years old, and of course told BB when we met up

“I had the great pleasure of being invited to perform on that tribute album when BB King was turning 80. On the way over to the studio, I was asking this buddy of mine if he knew what BB wanted to record, and he said, ‘Well, I think he wants to record this song he did way back in the 50s called Tired Of Your Jive.’

“I smiled and he said, ‘You seem fairly confident with that.’ I told him I saw BB record the song when I was seven years old, and of course told BB when we met up. Naturally, he didn’t have any recollection of it, but said, ‘You were actually there?’

“I said, ‘Yeah, I was just a little boy there with my dad.’ So he said, ‘Okay, you shouldn’t have any trouble with it! Are you plugged up?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I’m in tune and ready to go.’ And so he told me to go over by the vocal booth. I asked him what I was going to do there, and he said, ‘You’re going to sing, the words are there for you.’ I said, ‘But BB - I’m white…’

“He was a wonderful guy and if you ever get the chance, check out a piece of video on YouTube under the title of ‘Billy Gibbons and BB King’. He came through town last year - the band had just come off the road, and a pal of mine said he’d take me along. Little did I know he’d taken a guitar along and I ended up on stage.

We had no real intention of making an album of Cuban-inspired music, it was just an experiment to see if we could

“There’s a good 15-minute clip of BB and I swapping stories. The band was just loping along quietly behind us, and I told this same story. The good news is that he really did leave a glorious legacy behind, and if you want to turn that blue to happy, just put on a good BB number and you’ll be dancing!’”

You’ve got an intriguing bunch of musicians on Perfectamundo, including Cuban singer Chino Pons and Argentinian keyboardist Martin Guigui. How did the project come about?

“We had no real intention of making an album of Cuban-inspired music, it was just an experiment to see if we could do it, and to legitimise my trip to Cuba. I’d been invited to play the Havana Jazz Festival, but I’m the furthest thing from a jazz guitarist. How the heck did my name get on a jazz roster of all things?

“I didn’t want to pass up a trip to Cuba, so I thought we’d better get something done quick because I didn’t want to crash a jazz party with a whole bunch of rock ’n’ roll. That’s what started it.”