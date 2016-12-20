Billy Gibbons reveals tone secrets, Hendrix's Strat tips and Clapton's confession

We gets some blues wisdom from the coolest of all cats: fuzz-faced ZZ Top overlord, Billy Gibbons…

It’s growing close to five decades since that little ol’ band from Texas started forcing the blues into directions new - injecting a new sense of danger to the trusty pentatonic scale. And still, their guitarist and leader Billy Gibbons continues to innovate, always searching for new ways to make his amps cook and bring those swampy sounds of the south to life.

In this rare and exclusive interview, we’re invited to an audience with the sharp dressed man himself, where he reveals the secrets behind some of the most sizzling tones in blues history…

Blame it on the Brits

Billy explains where it all came from…

“This is my opportunity to highlight the importance, or perhaps rather place some of the blame on Great Britain.

“In the traditional sense, the great American art-form known as blues enjoyed somewhat of a salvation by the unexpected embrace of the Brits - who injected some extra horsepower and lifted the lid on a new, hot-rodded manner of blues presentation.

“And because of that, I think ferocity is definitely the right word to describe me stylistically! Included in my sonic mix, I guess, are trappings of Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, Jimmy Page, Keith Richards, Mick Taylor, Peter Green and so on.”

