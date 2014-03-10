Band Of Horses - Acoustic At The Ryman review

Formed in Seattle and now based in Charleston, South Carolina, indie-rockers Band Of Horses have forged a sound across four studio albums characterised by dense, driven electric guitars and haunting vocals.

April 2013 saw the band strip down for two nights at Nashville´s legendary Ryman Auditorium, and the 10 songs from those performances collected here lay the band´s melodic heart bare. Rich vocal harmony arrangements give many of the songs an early 1970s country-rock flavour, and the warmth of feeling in the room is palpable.

4 out of 5