ACOUSTIC EXPO 2014: The Avian Songbird is a mid-sized OM style guitar designed by one of the USA's top luthiers, Michael Bashkin of Boulder, Colorado.

Available in maple, mahogany and Indian rosewood with a sitka spruce top, these guitars feature all solid wood construction. Demi-cutaway and left-handed models are also available, as are active electronics, with a hard case as standard.

With a 25.4" scale length, 15.75" lower bout and 1.75" nut width the Songbird is an extremely versatile guitar, excelling at both fingerstyle and flat-picking. It has a wide dynamic range and an immediate, modern response, making it a superlative recording instrument as well as the ideal guitar for the contemporary percussive fingerstylist.

"Chords sound long and sweet and fingerstyle has all the snappiness and dynamics you'd expect or desire" - David Mead

Avian Guitars are represented exclusively in Europe by The North American Guitar.

