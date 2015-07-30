Ant Law talks jazz guitar, SRV and Zero Sum World

Ant Law's love of guitar was kick-started by SRV, bolstered by The Beatles and Stones, then shaped through classic blues, and the stadium rock and virtuosos of the 80s. It's an unconventional route to jazz, but one that has imbued the composer, touring artist and author's playing with a rare and captivating feel.

The recent release of his second album, Zero Sum World, confirms Ant Law's place as one of the most original jazz-guitar voices in a generation. Aside from writing, touring and recording with his own group, Law collaborates with a who's-who of the UK contemporary jazz scene and is also a published author. Guitarist caught up with the 32-year-old London resident to find out more about this rising star of jazz guitar.

How did you first become interested in guitar playing?

"I was born in the Middle East. Both my parents are English, but they were teaching in Saudi Arabia, and I lived there until I was 16. Growing up, I remember spending lots of time watching a video of Stevie Ray Vaughan's Live At The El Mocambo. I used to watch it every day."

"One thing that occurs to me about jazz guitar playing is that it can, sometimes, initially seem quite cold and sterile"

Was he your first influence?

"Absolutely. I remember hearing Scuttle Buttin' for the first time and thinking, 'Wow, this is the best thing that exists in the universe!'"

Hearing you play, one could be forgiven for being surprised that SRV would be an influence on you...

"Well, I feel that whenever I listen to Stevie Ray, whatever he plays, there is serious intention and force behind it. You really feel that he means something with every note. I don't get that feeling as much with some other players."

So, for you, it's beyond 'genre', it's more about an attitude to playing?

"Yes. Of course, if you really analyse SRV's music - with the exception of, say, Lenny or Riviera Paradise - you wouldn't call it jazz in terms of chord progressions and so on, so there isn't much 'parallel' with my music there, but as I said, his honesty and intention while playing was, and is, a huge influence.

"Also, his sound was so instantly recognisable. So many of us jumped on the bandwagon of Strat and Tube Screamer after hearing that tone, so that's also a factor that's important to me - having your own sound.

"One thing that occurs to me about jazz guitar playing is that it can, sometimes, initially seem quite cold and sterile. I remember listening to a jazz guitarist playing a melody [Ant plays an excerpt from the jazz standard It Could Happen To You, dead straight] with every note really clear and straight.

"By that time, I'd been listening to Steve Vai play [Ant plays the same thing à la Steve Vai, with slides into the notes and vibrato] and it made me wonder: 'Why wasn't the jazz player doing something with the notes to make them interesting?' But eventually I realised you can give the melody space. As in, it's okay if the melody isn't highly embellished - it's still a nice melody!"