Andy Timmons' top 5 tips for guitarists

“How does the old saying go? ‘If you're not growing, you're dying’? This makes great sense to me, now more than ever. Essentially, I've played the guitar my entire life. That doesn't mean the inspiration to practice has always been there.

“Fortunately, my work is playing the guitar, and it’s an honor that I am thankful for and never take for granted"

"Certainly in my youth, it was a non-stop love affair, but as time went on, of course, life happened. A career, a family, you know – the day to day responsibilities that don't include practicing guitar.

“Fortunately, my work is playing the guitar, and it’s an honor that I am thankful for and never take for granted. But as I was growing over the years as a writer and player, I got away from ‘practicing,’ that is, really pushing myself to grow and learn, like when I was in school at the University of Miami studying jazz.

"Back then, I practically had the guitar in my hands every waking hour. If I wasn't in class dissecting Charlie Parker solos, I was jamming with other guitarists who lived on my dorm floor – and I was gigging in a Top 40 band six nights a week, applying all that I was learning in various musical situations.

“As you might imagine, I was happy. I was growing and learning. Then life happened. My recent epiphany came a few years ago, in the form of a week-long Pat Metheny workshop that I heard about and planned on attending. However, the thought of playing in front of Pat – whom I should point out is a big influence and hero of mine – absolutely terrified me.

“I think it's quite natural to want to play well and impress your heroes, but I realized at that time that I wasn't living up to my potential. I hadn't kept my jazz chops together, and I hadn't really practiced in years – many years. This was a great wake-up call for me. I had gotten too comfortable. I dug out the old Real Book (a collection of jazz standards) and began brushing up on the tunes I used to play. I also sought out some jam buddies to play tunes with. (Yup, I’m taking my own advice.)

“I should also point out that even though most people don't consider me a jazz guitarist, playing jazz along the way has definitely shaped the way I phrase things and hear melodies, the way I voice leads and play through chord changes. Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to attend Pat's workshop, but just the thought of playing for him made me vastly improve my playing. So, thanks Pat! I'm happier now than I've ever been. I'm still growing.”