Amptweaker unveils trio of new feature-packed Bass Jr effects pedals

Amptweaker's ingenious line-up of drives have earned their fair share of plaudits over the years, and the James Brown-led company has now expanded the downsized Jr range to the low-end, with the release of three new bass overdrive pedals.

The Bass TightDrive Jr, TightRock Jr and TightMetal Jr include the same range of features as their guitar incarnations, including three-position tight switches, EQ switches and built-in noise gates, but offer a tweaked EQ and dry/low blend to maintain bass frequencies.

True bypass switching and 9-18V operation are also onboard, as well as no-tools-required battery access. Neat.

The Bass TightDrive Jr, TightRock Jr and TightMetal Jr are available now for $170 each direct from Amptweaker.