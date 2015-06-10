All Time Low on arenas, writing and the new pop punk takeover

If you thought pop-punk was dead, think again. All Time Low’s arena-conquering anthems prove it’s ready to take over the world again.

All Time Low are living the dream. They’re stood in the middle of an empty Wembley Arena, bewildered by the fact that in 24 hours’ time, the seats will be full.

"In a single city, they will have played to a collective audience of more than 30,000 people in one month"

Just four weeks ago, they co-headlined the only indoor London venue bigger than where they’re standing right now - The O2 - with partners in crime You Me At Six. So, let’s do the maths: that means in a single city, they will have played to a collective audience of more than 30,000 people in one month. Who said pop-punk is dead?

Rewind 10 years, however, and the four members were just graduating from high school, cutting their teeth on the Baltimore gig circuit covering Blink-182 and GreenDay. And while many felt that style of music had run its course, All Time Low kept the dream alive and now find themselves leading the revival for fast-paced, guitar-driven music.

Singer/guitarist Alex Gaskarth and fellow axeman Jack Barakat explain what an incredible journey it has been and how it feels to have won the admiration of the legends that inspired them in the first place...