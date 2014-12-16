Alex Skolnick talks Planetary Coalition track-by-track

Most guys would be content with being a metal guitar god, but Alex Skolnick isn't like most guys. During breaks from his high-profile day job as the lead shred ace for thrash kings Testament, he's issued three winning albums with his own jazz outfit, the Alex Skolnick Trio, and has performed with flamenco superstars Rodrigo y Gabriela. But on his just-released new album, Planetary Coalition – which features 27 players from five continents and blends the musical styles of gypsy, Indian, Latin, Middle Eastern, East Asian, Balkan/Eastern European, African and other indigenous lands – Skolnick makes what is perhaps his most fully realized artistic statement and establishes himself as a master world musician.

“The album really reflects my listening habits," Skolnick says. "I don't listen to the same thing all the time, and I'm not content just being a diverse listener. I look at it like how actors are able to step into different roles. Sometimes they'll do action movies, and other times they'll do independent films. To me, metal is a little more like an action movie. Doing something like this, however, feels like more of an independent, Sundance Film Festival-type thing. It may not receive the same attention, but those in the know will really appreciate it."

Read more: Yamaha Nathan East Signature BBNEII

The origins for the album go back to 2012, when the Alex Skolnick Trio were booked to play a show on Make Music Day in New York City's Union Square. His regular AST bandmates were unavailable, but Skolnick, who had been toying with the idea of an acoustic world-oriented project, quickly put another band together and played the gig.

"I actually mined some of my trio material," he says, "but I also wrote a few tunes in a hurry that wound up on the album – Island In The Sky, Back To The Land, and the last track, Sleeping Gypsy." He adds with a laugh, "It was record heat that day – the hottest on that day, ever – and we just did an album release party and it was the coldest day for November 29th that it's been for decades. So I've come full circle with it in some ways."

World music aficionados should recognize the sounds of many of the instruments featured on Planetary Coalition – there's oud, santoor, tabla, qanun and darbouka, among others. Save for an electric guitar solo on the Holy Land-inspired Rock Of Ramallah, Skolnick stuck to two main acoustic models. "For the Latin tunes, it's a Yamaha NCX200 nylon string," he says. "That really captures the sort of Spanish guitar flavor. And for steel string, I tried out a bunch of different instruments, and the one that worked best in the studio was my Martin JC-16GTE Jumbo. That became the go-to guitar on all the steel-string songs."

On a couple of songs, Skolnick used an 11-string Godin Inuk Ambience Steel guitar. "Sometimes it sounds like an Arabic oud; other times, it sounds like the tres, the Cuban instrument," he says. "It came in really handy for layers, and I actually used it for a solo on the track Negev Desert Sunset."

Skolnick notes that he's had success in opening some Testament fans' ears to jazz – "Some don't get it, and that's OK, but a lot have, and that's great" – and he's hopeful that Planetary Coalition could tempt a contingent of his longtime admirers to become more world music curious. "I think the majority have had a positive reaction," he reports happily. "And even the ones that don't necessarily get it, they recognize that there's something going on here, that there is something of quality, even if it's not familiar."

On the following pages, Skolnick walks us though Planetary Coalition track-by-track. You can purchase the CD via ArtistShare and Amazon, and you can download the set at iTunes and ArtistShare.

Below: Listen to album excerpts