A Nameless Ghoul of Ghost B.C. talks about the band's rise to fame

A long line of fans, an almost equal mix of males and females, stretches around the block outside Brooklyn's Music Hall Of Williamsburg for tonight's performance by Sweden's horror-rock specialists Ghost B.C. Inside the venue, seated on a comfy couch in his dressing room, one of the group's five Nameless Ghouls considers the band's rapid rate of success and the fact that its admirers don't make up an all-boy's club.

“It’s interesting how things are happening for us," he says. "When you’re a kid, you want to be a rock star, you want to be known, and you want to get chicks. [Laughs] Now you’re in a famous band and you’re completely unknown.

“When we created this whole thing in a haze of some substance, we didn’t really think about girls. It was still at the point where we were like, ‘It’s gonna be horror! It’s gonna be this, it’s gonna be that, with smoke and shit.’ Chicks weren’t in the picture. Then you start doing it, and it’s like, ‘Oh, hey… chicks like this. All right.”

What the men and the girls both understand has made the devilishly fun sextet a big draw on both sides of the Atlantic in record time. The group's visual aesthetic – the five instrumentalists (the Ghouls) don hooded robes and wear black masks, while frontman Papa Emeritus II is a scarifying image in his papal attire and skull makeup – is but part of the allure, but Ghost B.C.'s music, an exuberant blend of goth and classical metal along with its not-so-obtuse references to the Antichrist, is the real clincher. The band's recently released second album, Infestissumam, is wicked in all the right ways.

Having just completed a soundcheck and while contemplating a run to a local record store, the Nameless Ghoul talked to MusicRadar about the band's musical influences, recording in Nashville, playing gigs in extreme temperatures and the group's eventual expiration date.

You’ve been doing a mix of headline shows at big clubs and festival appearances. Is one easier than the other? Or more fun?



“Our comfort zone is headlining, I don’t want to say ‘smaller places,’ but venues where we can have some control. The more popular you get, it turns into a conflict in that you’re trying to play to your fans while reaching new ones; you tend to put yourself in situations that may not be optimal in order to subject new people to what you’re doing. That’s where we’re at right now.”

I'm sorry, but are you Nameless Ghoul 1 or 2?

“Uh… I play guitar. [Laughs] I don’t know if that helps you at all.”

You can’t tell me which one you are?

“No, not really. I play guitar.”