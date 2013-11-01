8 ways to be a brilliant metal frontman

Matt Tuck and Gustav Wood are best known as the frontmen of their respective hard-touring heavy rock bands, Bullet For My Valentine and Young Guns.

If they haven't seen it all between them, well, they've certainly covered a large proportion. Now with a run of BFMV's neck-craningly huge UK arena shows lined up for this December (featuring support from Asking Alexandria and Young Guns), we pinned down the two vocalists and extracted the following wisdom about fronting a band in the live arena - quite literally in this case…

It doesn't matter what size the crowd is - give it your all

Gus: "We've always played every show with the exact same amount of intensity. Whether we're the supporting act on an arena show or in a dive bar with 200 people and sweat dripping off the wall, it's just as important that you connect with every person in that room.

"The toys you have to play with and the tools you use can change, but fundamentally, you just have to go out there and give it 100%. And as much as that sounds like a cliché, it's true. People can see through bullshit."