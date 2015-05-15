8 classic BB King albums you need to hear

It’s commonly thought that unless you’ve seen him play live, you haven’t really enjoyed the full BB King experience. It was certainly this seminal live album that proved to be something of a breakthrough on its release in 1965.

Recorded at Chicago’s Regal Theatre on 24 November 1965, Live At The Regal is considered by many to be one of the best blues albums of all time. Its presence in the National Recording Registry at the Library Of Congress certainly gives an idea of how highly the recording is regarded.

By 1965, BB had made the road his home, but his popularity was still limited very much to the black blues market - in fact, the Regal Theatre itself was known as a ‘black theatre’, as audiences were still pretty much segregated in those days.

BB had played The Regal on “hundreds of occasions” prior to when this recording was made at the instigation of arranger and producer Johnny Pate. BB felt that the time was right, as his band was tight and he had taken years to hone the set into an audience-friendly barnstormer.

At that point, the band comprised Leo Lauchie on bass, Duke Jethro on piano, Sonny Freeman on drums and Bobby Forte and Johnny Board on saxes.

The opener was Every Day I Have The Blues - something that was to become a BB King tradition - and the set included many more BB staples such as Help The Poor and Sweet Little Angel.

The critics loved it and hailed BB as something of a blues Messiah, but strangely the man himself was dismissive of the album, saying that he was sure that the band had played “hundreds of better concerts” prior to that night.

There’s little doubt that Live At The Regal did a lot for the bluesman’s popularity, albeit mainly among the black music fans. However, the record did manage to find its way across the Atlantic to the UK, where it was held in high reverence by the members of the burgeoning Surrey Delta guitar community. John Mayall, Eric Clapton and Peter Green have all cited this album as one of the most influential for them, but another breakthrough for BB King was a matter of only a few years away...