7 things you need to know about the new Black Veil Brides album Wretched and Divine

“It’s like nothing we’ve ever done before, and [it is something that] none of our comrades and peers in the music industry right now I don’t think have the potential [to do]. I think we really outdid ourselves with this one in trying to make something bigger than ourselves.

“We didn’t want to make the same record twice. We were proud of Set The World on Fire and how do we top that? We wanted to make the most epic album we could. There was pressure and we had to think outside the box and not isolate ourselves to one genre.

“I think a lot of bands do that and that’s why they end up putting out the same record twice, they isolate themselves in one genre. We’ve never considered ourselves as a genre band. People like to polarise us and say we’re this or that and we’re like, ‘No, we have many different influences from wide sources.’ One of us might want Bach and the other is really into brutal metal. Out influences are so wide. You can’t say we're one thing or another.”