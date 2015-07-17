27 guitarists on the albums that inspired them to play

“It was probably Rage Against The Machine - Rage Against The Machine. That was the one that got me started. That was the first time that I sort of knew about a guitarist.

“Obviously you know there are guitarists out there, but that was the first one where you knew as soon as you hear it. I got the tab book and stuff and that’s where I started off playing guitar.

“I still take a lot of influence from it. That bounce that Rage have on the riffs is still with me today. I’ve started writing for our next album recently and I’ve just done a riff that’s such a bouncy Rage-type riff, so it’s still very much with me.”