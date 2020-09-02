Guitarist Roy Ziv: why I love my Music Man Silhouette Special

How many of us still have the electric guitar we loved to play when we were teenagers? In Roy Ziv's case he chose very wisely as the 2005 limited edition Music Man Silhouette special guitar he bought when he was 14 is still a huge part of his playing life today.

He recorded his entire debut EP with it and in the video above the instrumental player talks through his story so far with the guitar and why its spec works so well for him – including a rather unusual bridge feature.

Full of great phrasing and composition, Roy's debut EP Distant Visions is released on 25 September and you can check out the single, Currents, in the video below.

For more on Roy's music check out his YouTube channel.