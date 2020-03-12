Guitarist plays 50 Avenged Sevenfold songs in under six minutes

If you're a guitarist you'll already know Youtube is full of incredible players; originals, cover versions, mashups… you name it. We especially love it when players pay tribute to bands they love – and Guitarworld.com's Sam Roche has gone all-out here for Avenged Sevenfold.

In five minutes and 57 seconds he manages to squeeze in 50 of the band's songs in a game of name that tune – mixing sometimes tiny snippets alongside landmark Avenged Sevenfold riffs in a seamless blend.

“One of the most challenging things was figuring out how each part would fit seamlessly into the next," Guitar World's online staff writer tells us. "

"I went through the band’s discography and noted down 50 tracks of varying popularity to make it interesting. Then I randomised the list in a spreadsheet, tried playing them in the order it generated, and it was instantly clear that I needed to take a more methodical approach… Thankfully, a lot of the riffs start with an open drop D power chord so that made life easier!"

Easy is a relative term – we commend Sam for his hard work on this.