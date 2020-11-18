Guitar Man: Joe Bonamassa documentary film announced

Guest lesson: Joe Bonamassa (Image credit: Future) Joe shares some of his finest blues licks

Joe Bonamassa is a remarkable artist – and his rise from child prodigy to blues star and fountain of guitar knowledge is a story of talent with relentless work and focus, all without the support of the mainstream media. Now a new film, Guitar Man, will document Joe's journey to becoming the top-selling blues artist of all time.

Released on 8 December via digital and on demand, Guitar Man also lifts the lid on Bonamassa's transformation from "average Joe by day to guitar hero by night".

It's sure to be an inspiring watch judging by the trailer above. You can preorder it here.