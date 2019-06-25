Gibson wants players to report counterfeit guitars

Copyright infringement has once again become a hot topic in the world of guitars following Gibson’s pulled video threat to guitar builders and subsequent lawsuit against Dean Guitars - and it seems the company is keen to pursue other offenders.

Gibson.com plays host to a counterfeit URL submission form, where guitarists are encouraged to blow the whistle on any models that may bear a resemblance to the company’s designs.

The form features fields for an incriminating URL and any comments or additional info, and is “intended only for the reporting of suspected counterfeit items that may possibly infringe on Gibson’s registered trademarks”.

Beneath this, the form advises: “Protect yourself, there is no reason to buy a new Gibson instrument from any source other than an authorized dealer.”

(Image credit: Gibson.com)

While it's possible that the page dates from the company's previous regime, it remains active despite the site's extensive 2019 overhaul. In addition, we can't name another manufacturer who has an open form for reporting copyright infringements.

Naturally, the page could be used to alert Gibson to actual counterfeits bearing its name without permission, but given the company has accused Dean of trademark counterfeiting, it seems anything bearing a likeness to the guitar giant’s designs could plausibly be considered.

For reference, Gibson has also provided an exhaustive list of its registered trademarks, including body shapes, logos and brand names.