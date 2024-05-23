Gibson and Kramer have new finishes to show you but be prepared, these guitars feature Wild Zebra, Red Bullseye and Dark Purple Burst

Gibson has announced the release of its ES-335, SG Modern, and refined Les Paul Modern Studio in the exclusive Dark Purple Burst, available only from Gibson.com and the Gibson Garage. And wait until you see what Kramer has just unveiled.…

The new Kramer Custom Graphics models are certainly not stealth. The single-pickup Kramer 84 is available in Red Bullseye and the Pacer in Wild Zebra.

(Image credit: Kramer)

The 84 is made in lightweight alder with a Kramer 84-T humbucker with push/pull volume control for series/parallel switching to make it a dark horse for versatility. A Floyd Rose R2 1000 series locking nut and 1000 series Floyd Rose vibrato also enables you to confidently divebomb into the deep end.

The Pacer features the same tremolo and a Kramer 85-T humbucker with series and parallel wiring too.

(Image credit: Kramer)

The ES-335 in Dark Purple Burst (£3,399) features T-Type humbucking pickups, Vintage Deluxe tuners, an aluminum ABR-1 bridge and Stop Bar tailpiece anchored by steel thumbwheels and tailpiece studs. The fingerboard is rosewood and mahogany neck has a Rounded C profile.

(Image credit: Gibson)



The Gibson SG Modern in Dark Purple Burst (£2,399) has an AA maple top and mahogany back, ebony, 24-fret compound radius fingerboard, asymmetrical SlimTaper neck and Burstbucker Pro Alnico 5 humbuckers pickups with push-pull controls.

The model also features Grover Rotomatic tuners, and clear Top Hat knobs.

(Image credit: Gibson)

The Les Paul Modern Studio (£1,899) is available in a sleek satin take on the Dark Purple Burst. Its weight-relieved mahogany body features a maple cap. A bound ebony fretboard with a compound radius. The modern contoured heel for exceptional upper-fret access black nickel hardware offers a contemporary take on the LP, with versatile electronics.

Coil tapping, phase control, and pure bypass switching make the most of its 490R and 498T humbuckers.

(Image credit: Gibson)

More info at the Gibson Gazette.