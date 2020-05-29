Get versatile with your tones for less with Harley Benton's new ST-62 Hot Rod

If you want to mix classic s-type styling with sonic versatility on your next electric guitar, Harley Benton has a value-packed option with its new ST-62 Hot Rod.

The Vintage Series 62 model in the popular ST family has proved a big hit for the german company, and we are loving the black finish / red tortoiseshell pickguard combo here on this upgraded model.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

The ST-62 Hot Rod adds a Roswell SHR Hot Blade ceramic humbucker pickup at the bridge position with a push-pull switch allowing players to split its humbucker pickup coils to offer players even more tones.

The neck and middle pickups are Roswell STA Alnico-5 vintage ST-style single-coils and there's a five-way selector switch.

Other features include Kluson-style tuners, synchronized tremolo, C-shape Canadian neck with a pau ferro 13.77" radius fretboard.

A hi-gloss black finish on a basswood body is paired with the tortoiseshell pickguard and chrome hardware.

The Harley Benton ST-62BK Hot Rod is available now for £133 / €149.

