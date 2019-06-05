Get a taste of a contemporary prog rhythm powerhouse with this Rendezvous Point drum and bass playthrough

Baard Kolstad may be best known as the drummer for prog-metal titans Leprous, but for 2019, he's turned his attention to the other outlet for his kit-ripping performances, Rendezvous Point.

This year sees the release of second album Universal Chaos, which found the band undertaking much of the production and recording themselves, and we’re pleased to play host to a playthrough of one of the album’s highlights, Digital Waste.

The clip features some serious split-screen action, allowing for a full rhythm section playthrough from Baard and tonesome bassist Gunn-Hilde Erstad.

Gunn-Hilde relies on a Dingwall NG3 bass, teamed with a Darkglass Electronics Microtubes B7K v2 and Hyper Luminal.

Baard, meanwhile, utilised the kit at Oslo’s Urban Sound Studios, which featured a Pearl Master Custom 14x5.5 snare and 22” kick, with Pearl reference 10”, 12”, 16” and 18” toms.

The kit’s Sabian cymbals comprised a 14” HHX hi-hat, a 18” HHX crash, 13” XSR fast stax below an 18” HHX O-zone crash, 22” Artisan medium ride and 21” Prototype China.

Universal Chaos is out now via Long Branch Records.