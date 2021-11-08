George Harrison's childhood home is going up for auction

A piece of early Beatles history is going up for auction; the Liverpool house George Harrison lived in from the age of six to his late teenage years when the Fab Four began to take flight in 1962.

Harrison rehearsed with John Lennon and Paul McCartney at the house at 25 Upton Green in Speke, Liverpool. He originally moved to the three bedroom property with his family in 1949.

(Image credit: Omega Auctions)

Omega Auctions specialises in music memorabilia and is handling the sale on 30 November 2021 with an estimated price between £160,000 and £200,000. Prospective bidders can view the property by appointment over the two week period head of the action date.

George and his family lived in the house for 12 years. "During this period the house became a regular rehearsal venue for The Quarrymen and then latterly The Beatles, states the Omega Auctions listing. 'There are numerous pictures of George inside and outside the property (example pictures included in the listing).

'A truly unique opportunity to own the property where George spent his formative years and that played an important part in helping The Beatles flourish soon after the Harrison family moved in 1962,' the listing adds. 'Whether you want to live here yourself or be able to share the space with fellow fans this represents an excellent investment opportunity. Our current vendor bought the property in 2014 and according to Zoopla average house prices in the area have risen 20% since that date.'

A young George Harrison outside the house (Image credit: Omega Auctions)

The year Harrison and his family - including a sister and two brothers - left the house in 1962, the beginning of that same year The Beatles recorded a 15-song audition at Decca records' studio in West Hampstead and signed a contract with manager Brian Epstein. By October their single Love Me Do / P.S. I Love You was released with the Fab Four making trips to play residency shows at Hamburg's Star-Club during November.

It was also the year Ringo Starr replaced Pete Best as the Beatles' drummer.

The Omega listing notes that a few original features from the Harrison family's time at the 'specious' house still remain, including the bath, sink, some original doors, hanging rails in wardrobes and outbuildings complete with original doors and decor. 'In addition to this,' the listing adds, 'the vendor will also be including a large kitchen dresser unit that was found in the outbuildings and would have originally been in the kitchen when George and his family lived there'.

George Harrison and his mum Louise pictured in the house (Image credit: Omega Auctions)

Omega also notes that a successful bidder can apply for an English Heritage blue plaque to note its significant link to a historical figure. Blue plaque criteria requires the individual linked to the property to have been dead for at least 20 years and have been connected to the building for a significant time or during an important period of their life.

To view the full listing for the house, head to Omega Auctions.