George Benson: the 11 guitarists who blew my mind

It should come as no surprise that a conversation with jazz guitar hero George Benson often feels every bit as poetic as the music made by the man himself.

“You know, I really like Walking To New Orleans because it’s so simple,” he says of the title track on his new covers album, out now via Mascot Label Group/Provogue.

“Only Fats Domino could have come up with an idea like that. You can almost see yourself walking for a distance, not that long a distance, but it definitely makes you think of a lonely person walking down the road of life. Which is full of all kinds of things, some of it tragic and some of it pleasant. It’s all about the visuals along the way. That’s what that song makes me think about.

“Whenever I used to head out on the road, I would always take time during the day to walk around the area,” he adds, with a warm chuckle.

“Sometimes I’d walk down a railroad track and walk as far as I could before I got tired, hoping a train didn’t come along and run over me, haha! It allowed me to see a lot of the areas I was involved in and that’s what it reminds me of.”

He describes his latest album, in remembrance of Chuck Berry and Fats Domino, as a project he initially dismissed “nobody respects them more than me”. Just like every musician has their heroes, the two early rock ’n’ roll pioneers would prove instrumental to a young, impressionable George Benson’s mind.

“They were a part of my growing up, my whole life experiences through the '50s and early-'60s. It was very informing, very enlightening and very pleasurable. Chuck probably had a small amplifier that could not project loudly, so he had to turn it up to distortion level in order to be heard - which is how he invented that fuzz tone and made it popular.

“But cats who had money to afford a big amplifier didn’t have the same advantage, so someone had to invent the fuzz tone box to create that sound, haha! I think Chuck is very important in causing all of it to happen.”

Years ago, they tried to get me to use pedals. I tried for a minute and then thought it just took too much attention off the guitar

The brown sunburst Ibanez GB10 held in his hands on the album cover is precisely what can be heard throughout the album, fed direct into a Fender Twin - an amp which George praises for its ultra-clean and lightning-quick response.

“Though I also used the really old, classic D’Angelico that I made a lot of hit records with,” he notes.

“It only comes out of the closet every now and then because I’ve been an avid Ibanez player for many years and we have a great relationship. They make such beautiful guitars - I enjoy playing them because they make life easy for me! I did use Polytone for a while, but I have to say Fender have made me some great amps over the years. There’s a Bassman and a Deluxe model I use for smaller venues, but the Twin you hear on this album is my favourite amplifier of them all.”

There was a time long ago in Benson’s career where he very briefly considered adding to the basic building blocks of his sound. It didn’t take much longer than 60 seconds for him to realise he simply had no cause for anything else but an amp, a cable and the guitar in his hands.

“Years ago, they tried to get me to use a lot of those things - pedals, as you call them,” he laughs.

“I tried for a minute and then thought it just took too much attention off the guitar. I can’t concentrate on improvisation while worrying about what’s going on with my feet. I gave up with that very quickly!”

Here, the jazz legend talks us through the 11 guitarists that blew his mind…

George Benson plays London's Eventim Apollo on 18 and 19 July.