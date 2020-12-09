Get ready for Gear Expo 2021!

It’s the big one. Gear Expo 2021 is the premier online event for musicians everywhere. Powered by the biggest brands in music, it’s the one-stop destination for all of 2021’s new music gear.

There might not be a NAMM show (along with all the insight, hands-ons and behind the scenes reportage that MusicRadar is famous for) but we’re not letting an international pandemic stop us from delivering the goods!

Instead MusicRadar is hosting its very own, one-off exclusively online special event.

From guitars to drums, amps to synths, recording, performing and more – we've got all your new gear covered via the world-beating content that has made us number one for gearheads.

So relax. Now you can bank on EVERY new piece of kit hitting these pages through January – bookmark this page NOW – culminating in our very special online event, packed with exclusive content through January 29th and 30th 2021.

Want to stay up to date, entertained and on top of all the new kit you'll be drooling over? Then this is the page to come to:

We'll have demos, details, interviews, insight and more excitement to be announced here soon

