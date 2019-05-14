Watch the Game of Thrones theme shredded to bits by Nuno Bettencourt, Tom Morello, Scott Ian and Brad Paisley

Ahead of the final episode of Game of Thrones, and in celebration of its feverishly-received Game of Thrones Sigil Collection, Fender has released a new video of an all-star cast of guitar hero fans shredding their way through the iconic theme tune.

Here, Nuno Bettencourt, Tom Morello, Scott Ian and Brad Paisley team up to play the theme on the made-to-order Custom Shops, supervised by Game of Thrones composer Ramin Djawadi and show creator D.B. Weiss.

The House Stark Telecaster, House Lannister Jaguar and House Targaryen Stratocaster will be built to order by the Fender Custom Shop, and promise meticulously considered details to capture the essence of the show’s Westeros setting.

