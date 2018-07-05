Fulltone announces versatile, downsized Full-Drive 2 V2 pedal

The Full-Drive 2 is frequently hailed as one of the greatest overdrives of all time, and now Fulltone has announced its successor, the Full-Drive 2 V2.

Based around the JRC4558 chip and the ’90s Full-Drive circuit, the FD V2 boasts two toggle switches for additional tones, crammed into a smaller chassis than the original.

Fulltone describes the left switch clipping options as follows:

Comp-Cut - removes clipping diodes, not a clean boost because it can distort the opamp.

While the right handles these three:

Wide - combines Mosfets & Schottky Diodes for more clarity, less compression, a more D*mble-like sound.

Elsewhere, there are two footswitchable channels with individual gain and tone controls, Fulltone’s ‘No-Pop’ true bypass circuit and 9-18V power supply operation.

The Full-Drive 2 V2 is set to land on 15 July, with the price tag TBC. See Fulltone for more info.