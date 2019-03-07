Fredric Effects unveils “unusual” trio of new guitar effects pedals

London’s Fredric Effects has announced a trio of new “unusual” effects pedals, the Verzerrer, Utility Perkolator MkII and Dresden Synth Fuzz MkII.

All three utilise the company’s newly designed wedge enclosures with top-mounted jacks.

Here’s the info direct from the company...

Verzerrer

The Verzerrer is a highly tweakable recreation of East Germany's only distortion effect, the Bohm Trickverzerrer, using original old stock transistors and diodes.

Originally produced in the 1960s and 70s, the Bohm Trickverzerrer is a somewhat abrasive and characterful distortion pedal, which lacked some practicality in that it used 5-pin DIN connectors, a plastic enclosure, and trim pots which had to be adjusted with a screwdriver.

The Fredric Effects Verzerrer uses original components and can be considered an exact recreation of the circuit, but it also adds practicality, featuring these trim pots externalised, an input gain control and a series of DIP switches on the circuit board for further adjustment.

Utility Perkolator MkII

The Utility Perkolator is our improved version of the fabled 1970s Interfax Harmonic Percolator. The Harmonic Percolator is a simple yet fascinating circuit which readily lends itself to tweaking and modification.

Using higher gain, lower leakage Russian Germanium transistors, and a low pass filter which only removes the high-end hisses and glitches associated with the HP, the Utility Perkolator has a considerably lower noise floor and more predictable note decay.

*NEW* Now with added ring modulation circuit for octave/splattery overtones.

Dresden Synth Fuzz MkII

The Dresden Synth Fuzz is a quite unique pedal. Combining two synthy-sounding octave fuzzes run in parallel - an upper and lower octave fuzz - it covers the whole frequency range.

It's dirty and snarly on the low notes, almost like a malfunctioning analogue synth, and relentlessly precise on the higher notes.

*NEW* Now with clean blend, plus input gain control to reduce/increase glitchiness.

Each pedal clocks in at £140. For more info, head on over to Fredric Effects.