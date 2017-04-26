Fredric Effects announces Standard Fuzz Machine pedal

London pedal firm Fredric Effects has announced its latest flavour of fuzz, the Standard Fuzz Machine.

Based on the Ibanez Standard Fuzz - also known as the Bruno/Mica Fuzz Machine - the Standard Fuzz Machine delivers a wide range of vintage fuzz tones, along the same lines as the Shin-Ei/Univox SuperFuzz.

A tone switch offers two sonic characters: one with '60s garage tones and one with more cut and fizz, while depth and balance controls also tweak the sound.

The Standard Fuzz Machine is available now from Fredric Effects for £100.